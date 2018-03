Saginaw Heritage advances to Tittle game. State scores

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL(equals)

Class A(equals)

State Semifinal(equals)

East Lansing 60, Wayne Memorial 52

Saginaw Heritage 46, Grosse Pointe North 28

Class B(equals)

State Semifinal(equals)

Detroit Country Day 70, Kingsley 54

Jackson Northwest 56, Michigan Center 47

Copyright Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved.