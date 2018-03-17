Calley launches his 1st TV ad in GOP gubernatorial primary - WNEM TV 5

Calley launches his 1st TV ad in GOP gubernatorial primary

LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Calley is launching a campaign ad that will run for nearly three weeks on network and cable TV stations.

The 30-second ad begins airing Friday. It makes Calley, the state's lieutenant governor, the second Republican to run ads.

Dr. Jim Hines has also aired some ads.

Calley's ad shows him jogging through a town, with more people gradually joining in. He says Michigan's conservative reforms have led to the creation of more than 500,000 jobs. Calley says the job is not finished, though, and "we're just getting started."

Calley is among four main Republicans running for governor. Attorney General Bill Schuette is seen as the front-runner, with the primary five months away.

