Exit ramp at M-30 on US-10 closed from truck rollover

An exit ramp at M-30 on US-10 is closed down after a pickup truck rolled over and lost a supply of steel it was carrying.

The vehicle crash was reported at 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 in Midland County.

Police on the scene said a GMC pickup truck with a flat bed trailer was hauling what appeared to be steel when the truck rolled over and lost its load on the M-30 ramp.

Police believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Two people were in the truck at the time and authorities say no one was injured.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said the ramp will be closed for at least an hour or more while the crash and the lost load is cleaned up.

