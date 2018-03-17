Chippewa Nature Center hosts annual Maple Syrup Day

Today is St. Patrick’s Day today but some are also taking the time celebrate a sweet breakfast topping.

The Chippewa Nature Center is hosting its annual Maple Syrup Day.

Pancake meals are being served out to visitors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees can see how syrup is made by taking a wagon ride to the Sugarhouse were sap is boiled into pure maple syrup.

Visitors can even try tapping a tree to get some sap.

The Nature Center said woodcarvers are working on some amazing projects and attendees can hear from a traditional skills expert on how Native Americans lived in out area many years ago.

Kids also enjoyed some crafting and hands on activities in the visitor center.

The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages.

A full list of the events can be found the Chippewa Nature Center's website.

