Heritage High School girls basketball takes home state championship

The Heritage High School girls basketball team won the class A state championship.

Heritage faced East Lansing High School at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.

Heritage won against East Lansing 57 to 36.

This is the first time in 16 years and the second time in the school’s history that the girl’s basketball team won the class A state championship.

Heritage won more than 20 games the last four seasons.

The team is on their way back home for a celebration at the high school.

