Court Street Theater reopens with St. Patrick’s concert

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local theater is getting ready for its grand re-opening after a year-long renovation.

The Court Street Theater in Saginaw re-opened on Saturday, March 17 with a live St. Patrick’s Day concert called Kiss the Blarney Stone.

It features music from Ireland and the British Isles preformed by the Saginaw Choral Society.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts an hour later.

Tickets are $20 per person.

