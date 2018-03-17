Grab Your Winter Coat... Again

It hasn't been warm long enough for you to forget where you've put your winter coat, which is good... because you're going to need it again for much of this week.

Tonight

Clouds increase overnight and temps take a tumble as a cold front drops into Mid-Michigan. You can keep track of the sliding temperatures with our Current Temperatures Map. That said, this cold front won't be enough to trigger any wet weather for us. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 20s with some spots even dropping into the teens. Winds will shift out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Once we lose the relative warmth of the weekend, it'll take some time before similar temps return to Mid-Michigan. Partly cloudy skies will give a pleasant look to the start of the week, but the sun won't offer much warmth. Mid-Michigan will top out in the mid-30s with a northeast wind that will make conditions feel even cooler than that.

This Week

The rest of this week will stay dry, and most days we'll see decent amounts of sunshine, but highs will stay in the 30s through Wednesday and lows will drop to the low 20s. Finally by week's end, we'll see high temps make progress to more normal readings, with highs Thursday and Friday expected to reach the low 40s. Our next chance for seeing wet weather will be Saturday when early morning snowflakes will eventually give way to rain.

