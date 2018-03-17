Our luck with beautiful weather hasn't run out yet

If you enjoyed yesterday's beautiful weather, we get a repeat today with even warmer temperatures. However, don't get used to it because temperatures will fall right back below average starting tomorrow.

Today

It will be a beautiful day across Mid-Michigan to close out the weekend. The difference will be in the way of cloud cover, especially for those in the Thumb and in our northern counties along Lake Huron. Skies will have a few clouds in them, but the worst we will see will be partly cloudy skies. Most of us will remain sunny all day, including folks in Flint, the Tri-Cities, and Mt. Pleasant. Not only that, but our high temperatures will be rising into the low 50s in many areas. The exception to that will once again be in the Thumb and our northern counties along the Lake Huron shoreline, where it may even be tough to hit 40. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how warm it is in your neighborhood. Winds will be light out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

We'll see a some clouds overnight as a cold front drops into Mid-Michigan. The cloud cover will be as bad as it gets for us, we won't be receiving any rain or snow with this front. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 20s with some spots even dropping into the teens. Winds will shift out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Next Week

There is no rain in sight for the foreseeable future. A cold front will pass through on Monday and that will bring our above average temperatures right back below average. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Even as that cold front passes through, the only thing we'll see is a few more clouds. Then skies will clear out for the second half of your Monday. At least a little sunshine will stick around through Tuesday. Our next chance for rain isn't until at least Saturday.

