The weekend keeps getting better

If you thought a sunshine filled St. Patrick's Day couldn't get any better, just wait until tomorrow. Not only will the sun still be around, but temperatures will be pushing 50 degrees in some spots.

Tonight

The first ingredient to a cold night for us will be clear skies. You'll be able to see plenty of stars if you head out tonight, but it will certainly be chilly. The second ingredient leading to a chilly night will be the light winds. In fact, most of us won't be experiencing wind at all today. Both of those combined will lead to temperatures dropping into the low 20s in many areas. However, much like this morning, there will be areas that drop into the teens overnight. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how chilly it is in your neighborhood.

Tomorrow

It will be a beautiful day across Mid-Michigan to close out the weekend. The difference will be in the way of cloud cover, especially for those in the Thumb and in our northern counties along Lake Huron. Skies will have a few clouds in them, but the worst we will see will be partly cloudy skies. Most of us will remain sunny all day, including folks in Flint, the Tri-Cities, and Mt. Pleasant. Not only that, but our high temperatures will be rising into the low 50s in many areas. The exception to that will once again be in the Thumb and our northern counties along the Lake Huron shoreline, where it may even be tough to hit 40. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Next Week

There is no rain in sight for the foreseeable future. A cold front will pass through on Monday and that will bring our above average temperatures right back below average. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Even as that cold front passes through, the only thing we'll see is a few more clouds. Our next chance for rain isn't until at least Saturday.

