BREAKING: Saginaw Diocese suspends priest after sexual assault allegations

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has suspended another priest after sexual assault allegations.

Father Dombrowski, 72, was suspended by Bishop Joseph Cistone from priestly ministry.

The diocese said it is working with law enforcement as apart of the investigation.

On Thursday, March 15, a self identified victim, who was a minor at the time but is not longer a minor, contacted the diocese about the alleged abuse.

The diocese said nothing has been determined yet, but it immediately suspended Dombrowski as a precautionary measure.

Dombrowski is to have not contact with anyone under 21-years-old and is not allowed to go on school properties.

Mostly recently he served at the Holy Family Parish in Saginaw where he celebrated mass and the sacraments.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.