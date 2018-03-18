Elderly citizens targeted in 'loved one in trouble' phone scam

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is warning elderly citizens of a recent phone scam that claims a grandchild or loved one is in trouble.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the scammer will use a loved one’s name to lure in the citizen.

The scammer will ask the citizen "do you know who this is?" and when the citizen guesses a loved one's name, the scammer will say that the loved one is in trouble.

The caller will claim that the loved one was in an terrible accident and that if the citizen does not send money or gift cards, the loved one will be thrown in jail for a long time.

The citizen will also be told not to contact any family members.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers are known to use multiple phone numbers, names, and titles.

Resident are advised to contact their local law enforcement if they have any questions or concerns.

