1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University

1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University

Posted By Stephen Borowy
KALAMAZOO, MI (CBS) -

One person was injured in a shooting near Western Michigan University's campus in Kalamazoo Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 700 SoHo apartments across the street from WMU's campus off West Michigan and Howard Street in Kalamazoo.

Police told Newschannel 3 a 33-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is listed in serious condition.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating the shots fired and trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Police said there is no suspect or weapon information available at this time, but they do not believe the public is in any danger.

