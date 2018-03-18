Bay City holds 64th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A celebration for the Irish or the Irish at heart.

This year the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Bay City went out with a bang, scoring warmer weather and a great turnout.

>>Slideshow: Bay City St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018<<

"It’s all about the family and I love celebrating my Irish heritage," said Brenna Rogers. "We’re just coming to enjoy this fun event. Let the kids see all the different floats and see how they like it."

Rogers and her family just moved to Mid-Michigan. This is the first time they have taken part in the celebration.

"It’s nice to see such a family events, such a community come together," said Christoper Rogers. "Especially in these crazy times right now."

Parade walkers included the Central High Marching Band, local Boys Scouts groups, AAA Furniture, WNEM TV 5 news personalities, and much, much more.

The 64th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought in thousands of spectators.

The Rogers say the kids couldn't stop smiling as they watched so many creative floats pass by. They add they can't wait to see what next year's parade will bring.

"It’s a beautiful day," Rogers said. "It’s been pretty chilly the last two years on St. Patrick’s Day. The sun is shining it’s a good day to be out here!"

