Manual election audits to debut in Michigan 2018 race

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.

Michigan secretary of state spokesman Fred Woodhams says the state will hand-count ballots in all precincts chosen in the post-election audit for the first time during the May and November races.

Cybersecurity experts aren't fully reassured, however. They say the state should instead promise to audit elections before certifying the results and codify these post-election procedures into state law.

