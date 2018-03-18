Officials conducting flood damage assessments in Michigan

A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has suspended another priest after sexual assault allegations.
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."
After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.
Authorities are offering a reward up to $31,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Michigan man.
A fire broke out at a Huron County factory Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon.
Authorities are investigating the death of a bald eagle in western Michigan's Mecosta County.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash on I-69 on Wednesday.
A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a courtroom is sending thousands of dollars donated to him to charities that help survivors of sexual assault.
A local theater is getting ready for its grand re-opening after a year-long renovation.
