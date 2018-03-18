5th annual All-Star Celebrity game raises funds for charity

Some local celebrities got together to show off their version of March Madness.

The Tri-City Basketball League hosted its 5th annual All-Star Celebrity Game.

It featured athletes and personalities both locally and nationally, and some of TV5’s own even hit the hardwood for the game.

This year’s contest raised money for the Micheal Sadler Foundation.

Michael Sadler was a former punter at Michigan State University.

He was lost in a car crash leaving a football camp in Wisconsin back in July of 2016.

The Sadler Foundation develops and supports programs for academic excellence, athletic achievement, character strength, and leadership in student athletes.

“Mike was a man of character that’s the biggest thing about Michael,” said Karen Sadler, Michael’s mother. “He was a super star in the classroom, he was a super star on the field, but more importantly he was just a great person, brimming with character and that’s what the foundation is all about. Now it’s helping to develop that character and leadership in young adults so that they can become future leaders. It’s the work that he would’ve been doing.”

TV5’s Meg McLeod, Meteorologist Chris Easlick, and Reporter Coty Kuschinsky dribbled around in the game.

Other notable players were former NFL player Clifton Ryan, and former NCAA basketball standouts Drew Nietzel, Troy Jackson, and Paul Davis.

