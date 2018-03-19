It's almost spring, but it doesn't feel like it

Yes, we have seen nothing but sunshine today, but our temperatures have been less than desirable. Unfortunately, that cool trend will continue the next few days.

Tonight

Skies will be mainly clear across Mid-Michigan tonight. The exceptions will be closer to the Lake Huron shoreline where we'll see a little more cloud cover. Our issue tonight will be the chilly temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s which doesn't seem terrible, however winds will still be breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. When you combine both the temperature and the wind, it will end up feeling more like it is in the teens and even the single digits in some spots. To see what the wind chill is like in your area, check out our Feels Like Map.

Tomorrow

Tuesday is the first day of spring, but somebody forgot to tell Mother Nature. Highs will be just as chilly as today, if not a little cooler in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be breezy again out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph and that will make it feel like it is in the low 20s in most spots and even in the teens in some spots. If there is a silver lining, it's that we will still see some sunshine. This time around skies will be partly cloudy instead of mostly sunny.

Mid-Week

There will be improvement as we make it toward the end of the week. High temperatures will still be in the mid 30s on Wednesday, but will rise into the low 40s on Thursday. One thing is for sure and that is we won't see any rain for another few days. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday as a low pressure passes us to our south. Once we make it to Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny once again.

