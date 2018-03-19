Sunshine rolls on, but cooler temperatures return

She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
The government says a Michigan college professor who blew the whistle on defective material in police vests will receive $5.7 million.More >
The government says a Michigan college professor who blew the whistle on defective material in police vests will receive $5.7 million.More >
Authorities are offering a reward up to $31,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Michigan man.More >
Authorities are offering a reward up to $31,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Michigan man.More >
Five Mid-Michigan teens are facing murder charges after allegedly throwing rocks off an overpass on I-75, killing a father of four.More >
Five Mid-Michigan teens are facing murder charges after allegedly throwing rocks off an overpass on I-75, killing a father of four.More >
South Huron Road between the M-13 Connector and 2 Mile Road in Bay County has reopened from a structure fire.More >
South Huron Road between the M-13 Connector and 2 Mile Road in Bay County has reopened from a structure fire.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a courtroom is sending thousands of dollars donated to him to charities that help survivors of sexual assault.More >
A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a courtroom is sending thousands of dollars donated to him to charities that help survivors of sexual assault.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash on I-69 on Wednesday.More >
A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash on I-69 on Wednesday.More >