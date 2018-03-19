Sunshine rolls on, but cooler temperatures return

It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures surging into the 50s yesterday afternoon. Now that the weekend is over, it's time to focus on this week and while it appears we'll see plenty of sunshine, don't expect the warmth to stick around.

Today & Tonight

After a fairly clear day yesterday, some cloud cover returned to Mid-Michigan during the overnight period. Despite the cloud cover, we're still avoiding the wet weather and that cloud blanket has prevented our temperatures from falling too far. Upper 20s and low 30s are common out the door today.

One notable change in the forecast the next couple of days will be a wind shift to more of a northeasterly direction. That wind will not only keep our actual temperatures cooler with the flow off of Lake Huron, but will keep the wind chills feeling more like the 20s at times through the next couple of days.

The cloud cover that's with us this morning will fade as the morning goes on, and we'll trend mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the 30s in most, if not all, locations today and will be cooler near the lakeshore. It's not out of the question areas along the immediate lakeshore may be stuck in the 20s.

If you have any plans later on this evening, you should be in great shape from the evening drive all the way through the overnight. We do expect a stronger a lake-effect response tonight compared to this morning, which will add some cloud cover to the mix again overnight. Lows will fall to a few degrees on either side of 20.

