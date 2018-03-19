New website features fiscal data on Michigan public schools - WNEM TV 5

New website features fiscal data on Michigan public schools

Posted By Ben Griffiths, News Producer
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The fiscal health of each public school in Michigan now can be viewed on a new website.

The Michigan Treasury department says the MI School Financials Dashboard is easy to use and provides visual financial data about local and intermediate school districts and public academies.

It also features data on revenues and expenditures, enrollment and per-pupil funding. Schools are required to report such data to the Center for Educational Performance and Information.

Last year, the state Treasury department made public the MI Community Dashboard which highlights financial data reported annually by counties, cities, villages and townships in Michigan.

>>Click here for the link<<

