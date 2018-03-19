Agency reschedules training for off-road vehicle instructors - WNEM TV 5

Agency reschedules training for off-road vehicle instructors

Posted By Ben Griffiths, News Producer
Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has rescheduled its training academies for people interested in serving as instructors for the off-road vehicle safety education program.

The academies will be conducted in July and August, instead of in April and June as previously announced.

All instructors must attend a three-day academy to learn policies and procedures, classroom management and teaching concepts.

Instructors will have a chance to experience various aspects of ORV operation, including basic hands-on skills on off-highway motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility-type vehicles and winching recovery equipment.

