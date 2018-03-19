Breaking: Bus and car collide in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Bus and car collide in Bay County

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A serious accident is blocking a portion of Center Avenue (M-25) and Jones in Bay County's Hampton Township.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirmed to TV5 News that a Metro Bus and car collided just before 7:00 a.m. and there may be as many as two people injured, one bad enough to require being airlifted from the scene by a medical helicopter.

Bay County 911 urges motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

TV5 News has a crew on the way to the crash site and we'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

