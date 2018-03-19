Morning shooting leaves woman in serious condition - WNEM TV 5

Morning shooting leaves woman in serious condition

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A woman is in serious condition after an early morning shooting.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodrow Avenue in Flint.

Michigan State Police tell us that no one is in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.

