Good Samaritan rescues man from burning home

One man had to be taken to the hospital after his Bay County mobile home caught fire.

Monitor Township Firefighters were called to 2852 E. Biscayne Drive on Sunday, March 18; but before they could arrive, a good Samaritan rescued the man inside.

The man had severe burns and smoke inhalation, although his current condition is unclear.

Investigators said the fire may have been sparked by smoking with oxygen in the house.

The home was destroyed.

