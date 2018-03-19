2 men charged after gun spotted during fight

A man and child were taken to the hospital after a Metro Bus and car collided.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
The government says a Michigan college professor who blew the whistle on defective material in police vests will receive $5.7 million.More >
South Huron Road between the M-13 Connector and 2 Mile Road in Bay County has reopened from a structure fire.More >
Authorities are offering a reward up to $31,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Michigan man.More >
When the Kushner Cos. bought three apartment buildings in Queens in 2015, most tenants were protected from from being pushed out so rents could go up. But that's exactly what happened.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a courtroom is sending thousands of dollars donated to him to charities that help survivors of sexual assault.More >
A judge has denied bond for a suburban Detroit teenager charged with first-degree murder in his mother's slaying.More >
