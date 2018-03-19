2 men charged after gun spotted during fight

Two men are facing charges after a fight outside of a bar escalated once a gun was seen.

Police were called after a fight outside the Bird Bar and Grill on Main Street in Mt. Pleasant on March 17.

Mt. Pleasant Police Public Information Officer Jeff Browne told TV5 one suspect, in a group of three men and one woman, started to fight with the victim. At some point, one of the people in the group dropped a gun.

Bar staff saw the weapon and called the police. The group took off after beating up the victim, a 35-year-old Mt. Pleasant man.

Officers caught up with the group in front of Rubbles Bar on W. Michigan Street and drew their weapons when confronting the group.

The gun was found on a 28-year-old Frankfort man, but investigators said it actually belonged to another man in the group, who was from Suttons Bay.

No shots were fired.

The Suttons Bay man and Frankfort resident will face charges.

