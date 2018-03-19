Earliest, latest, and average date of the last snow in Mid-Michigan

It seems like every late winter and early spring, cabin fever really starts to settle in around hte state of Michigan. Usually we get a tease of warm weather here and there, with Sunday's 50s the latest edition, only to be brought right back down again by cold and snow.

While many in Mid-Michigan love the snow, the popular opinion with each passing day seems to be going toward the "I'm ready to be done" end of the spectrum.

So just how close are we? Short answer, we're getting there.

But as we Michiganders know, spring is always full of surprises and after looking at some of the snow history, you'll get an idea of just how variable the timing of our last measurable snow of the season can be.

Measurable Snow: at least 0.10" of snow.

Below, you'll see a graphic with some interesting statistics on the earliest, latest, and average date that we see our last measurable snowfall in the Saginaw and Flint area. Why only Saginaw and Flint? Those locations are official record-keeping stations for the National Weather Service.

Note: Image may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

Just to give some light at the end of the tunnel for those ready to be done, let's focus on the fact that we're getting closer and closer to the average date in both locations. Both Saginaw and Flint have an average date during the first half of April, roughly 3 weeks away.

And, we've already blown past the earliest dates on record. So again, we're getting there.

Now for the "bad". Both Saginaw and Flint have seen the snow go well into the month of May before, with Saginaw going all the way to May 20th in 2002, and Flint all the way to May 16th in 1961.

Of course, that is the extreme end of the spectrum and it doesn't mean that will be this year, but it's still going to be a little while before we can comfortably say goodbye to the snow for good.

And for those who might curious about the latest date of a more robust snow, 3" or greater", that would be May 9th of 1923 for both Saginaw and Flint.

