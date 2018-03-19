Pipe bombs, guns found in home after MI student allegedly made threats

A 15-year-old student from Paw Paw High School is in custody after police said he made threats to shoot up the school.

Newschannel 3 reports that investigators found evidence that supports the threats in the suspect’s home, including pipe bombs and guns.

The Van Buren County Sheriff said two sawed-off shotguns and a large amount of ammunition were found in the boy's home.

Authorities say the boy also had bomb-making materials and guns stored in back packs.

The 15-year-old was arrested Sunday, March 18 and is being held in at a juvenile detention facility.

He is expected to be charged as a juvenile for possession of weapons and making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff said if the department did not get a tip on Sunday afternoon, there would have been a shooting at the high school.

The sheriff said the boy's family played helped with the investigation.

Paw Paw Public Schools canceled classes on Monday, March 19 due to the threat.

PPPS will be closed on Monday, March 19, 2018, due to a threat. Staff and students are not to report. — Paw Paw HS (@MikeDahlinger) March 19, 2018

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott confirmed to Newschannel 3 that the department is investigating the threat.

