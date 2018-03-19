Dozens displaced by apartment complex fire

Dozens of people are out of their homes after a fire ripped through a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.

Firefighters were called to Lapeer Gardens Apartments, 2324 Lapeer Road in Flint, around 9 p.m. on March 18.

Nearly 40 people have been pushed out of their homes because of the damage, and the Red Cross has been called in to help find housing.

It’s not clear what started the fire, the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

