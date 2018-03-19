Spring has almost sprung

It’s that time of year again, the first day of Spring is upon us. First day of Spring has many names like the Spring Equinox, March Equinox or the most common Vernal Equinox. Almost every year the first day of Spring falls on March 20th or 21st. This year, and for the next two years Spring will be ringing in on March 20th.

This year, the official start time of Spring is at 12:15 PM EDT.

What are you looking forward to this Spring? Planting flowers, warmer weather? Let us know!

Remember back on March 1st, that was the start of meteorological Spring. There are two ways to determine the first day of spring. Astronomical, which is the natural rotation of Earth around the sun that forms the basis for the astronomical calendar; in which we define seasons with two solstices and two equinoxes. Earth’s tilt and the sun’s alignment over the equator determine both the solstices and equinoxes. Then there is the meteorological cycle which determines the seasons which is based on the annual temperature cycle.

Now we need to start our countdown to the Summer 2018 Solstice on June 21st.

