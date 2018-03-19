Covenant HealthCare to fund Saginaw Police Officer

Covenant HealthCare has decided to fund a full-time police position that will be based out of the hospital’s main campus.

While details are still being discussed, the partnership came about as a result of a good working relationship with the City of Saginaw Police Department.

“We determined there was opportunity for Covenant to fund a full-time Saginaw Police officer position and began to discuss what that could look like,” said Kevin Albosta, Vice President at Covenant HealthCare.

Covenant will fund the position, with coverage between 12 and 24 hours depending on the day of the week, for seven days a week.

The officers covering those shifts will be based out of the Covenant HealthCare main campus and will respond to support the Saginaw Police Department during emergencies.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Covenant,” says Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “We appreciate the support we receive from the local community and business leaders to help our citizens feel safe in the City of Saginaw while at work and play.”

Officer duties will include rounding at the medical center to provide police presence and visibility while interacting with staff, patients and visitors.

The officers will also work with Covenant’s security team to police the 40-acre campus, having additional authority such as full-arrest powers and will be able to pursue suspects on-and-off Covenant property.

According to national statistics from the US Department of Labor, hospitals and healthcare providers are four times more likely to be victims of violence in the workplace compared to all other industries.

