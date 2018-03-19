Investigators search for man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing another man

Police are investigating after an Ohio man was sexually assaulted and robbed after meeting a man he encountered online.

The 18-year-old, from Xenia, Ohio, traveled to Pontiac on Sunday to meet a man for a date they set up on an online dating site, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting place was an abandoned home on the 400 block of Irwin Avenue.

After the victim walked into the abandoned home he was confronted by the suspect who was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim and steal his purse, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then fled the scene through the backyard.

The victim’s purse was located a short distance from the house.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment. He was later transported for a forensic examination.

Police are looking for a male in his mid-20s, about 6’1” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark coat, jeans and a winter hat.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

