Big changes headed to downtown Saginaw

Some big changes are heading to downtown Saginaw.

A brand-new building for Delta College will break ground next week.

It is a project that has been years in the making.

“It’s been at least four or five years since the initial conversations,” said Dawn Goodrow, board member for the Saginaw Downtown Development Authority.

The new center will replace Delta’s satellite campus at the Ricker Center in Buena Vista.

“We were ecstatic when we hard it was going to be downtown,” Goodrow said.

She believes construction for the project will not only support business in the area, but also bring in new businesses as well.

“Not only the Delta College project, but the farmer’s market. You know, those are two huge investments and you’re talking about $30 million worth of investments between the two projects,” Goodrow said.

Goodrow said it’s not just local businesses like Delta or the farmer’s market that they are looking to attract, but also residents.

“We just want people to come down. With additional people you know, it makes the area feel more safe. And you know, there’s something to see, something to do,” Goodrow said.

The Delta College groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 319 Genesee Ave. on March 26.

