Heritage High girl's basketball team return home as state champs

A hero’s welcome this weekend for members of the Heritage High School girls’ basketball team coming back to Saginaw Township as state champions.

“All day today I’ve heard I’m so happy you guys won,” said Moira Joiner. “You made us proud and it just feels really good to hear that.”

That champion feeling sinking in like a jumper that hits nothing but net.

On Saturday, March 17, Saginaw Heritage claimed the Class A girls’ basketball title, defeating previously unbeaten East Lansing 57 to 36.

Senior forward Madison Camp and junior point guard Moira Joiner reflected on their run that netted the lady Hawks their first title since 2002.

“Looking at our student section and our coaches and seeing everybody go on the court, it was unreal," Camp said. "I mean I can’t even describe how amazing it felt just to see all this hard work that we’ve put in actually paying off.”

“Things are coming to an end for basketball season and we’re turning in our bags and stuff tomorrow and it’s like wow,” Joiner said.

Meanwhile, Coach Vonnie DeLong tells TV5 it was an honor to bring back another banner to the Saginaw area.

“It’s been a few years since a team from here has won it,” DeLong said. “So I mean in that regard we’re just privileged to be able to add that legacy of Saginaw basketball.”

As you can imagine these lady Hawks say they would like to do this all over again in 2019.

“Obviously I hope we go back there,” Joiner said. “But you got to work hard next year too.”

“They are some of the hardest working people that I’ve ever played with, that I’ve ever seen,” Camp said. “So I know that next year I can definitely see the same outcome, but I know they’re going to put the work in for it.”

