Man gets life without parole for 1 of 2 SW Michigan slayings - WNEM TV 5

Man gets life without parole for 1 of 2 SW Michigan slayings

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
KALAMAZOO, MI (AP) -

A man accused of killing two people in two counties in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for one of the crimes.

A Kalamazoo County judge sentenced 33-year-old Zachary Patten on Monday after he was convicted last month of the first-degree murder of Graciela Portillo-Esparza last July.

The mother of four was fatally shot after stepping between her brother and Patten, who were arguing.

A detective testified Patten admitted shooting Portillo-Esparza, but said he was aiming for her brother, Oscar Portillo, the ex-boyfriend of Patten's girlfriend.

Patten is also charged with murder in St. Joseph County. Police say he drove about 30 miles after killing Portillo-Esparza and shot his ex-wife's husband. A trial date for that case hasn't been set.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.