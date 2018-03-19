Man gets life without parole for 1 of 2 SW Michigan slayings

A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A man and child were taken to the hospital after a Metro Bus and car collided.More >
A man and child were taken to the hospital after a Metro Bus and car collided.More >
It happened around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodrow Avenue in Flint.More >
It happened around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodrow Avenue in Flint.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
She wasn't going to let this half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix apartment and attacked her.More >
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
The government says a Michigan college professor who blew the whistle on defective material in police vests will receive $5.7 million.More >
The government says a Michigan college professor who blew the whistle on defective material in police vests will receive $5.7 million.More >
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has suspended another priest after sexual assault allegations.More >
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has suspended another priest after sexual assault allegations.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Two men are facing charges after a fight outside of a bar escalated once a gun was seen.More >
Two men are facing charges after a fight outside of a bar escalated once a gun was seen.More >