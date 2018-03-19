Bark at the Park makes a comeback for 2 Tigers games

The Tigers are bringing back a popular event that lets fans bring their dogs to a baseball game.

Bark at the Park will be on Monday, May 14, Tigers vs Indians, and Monday, Sept. 17, Tigers vs Twins, at Comerica Park.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the Michigan Humane Society.

There is a limited supply of tickets that go on sale Thursday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Attendees can only bring one dog per paid adult ticket, no exceptions.

For those interested in bringing their furry friend, they must read and agree to the release and waiver on the MLB’s website.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.