Residents fed up with unsightly junkyard

Unsightly junk piles spilling behind the confines of a local auto parts business has residents fed up.

They said they are sick of looking out their window and seeing heaps of trash.

“It’s not fair. We pay taxes just like he does. Why can’t something be done,” said Mary Lou Palmer, Wisner Township resident.

The Tuscola County residents said she is fed up with all the junk she sees from her front window every day. She lives just down the street from Coleman’s Auto and Truck Parts on M-25.

“All sitting out there like that. To me, a junkyard is supposed to have it in behind the fence,” Palmer said.

She wanted TV5 to ask the tough questions.

Township Supervisor Jamie Wark said her hands are tied. Wark said she even reached out to State Rep. Ed Canfield and the Michigan Department of transportation.

“We’ve looked through our zoning ordinances. We’ve looked through our blight ordinance. As far as we can see, there’s nothing we can do. There is junkyard laws that permit him to have junk in front of the junkyard,” Wark said.

Wark said she emphasizes with Palmer and she will explore other options to try and find a compromise.

“I can definitely contact him. I’ve worked with him in the past and he is a nice man to me. So, I will definitely see what can happen,” Wark said.

As for Palmer, she is glad Wark is working on the issue. She said she would like to see all of the stuff moved behind the fence.

“It’d be nice if they got stuff cleaned up,” Palmer said.

Wark said she will reach out to the owner of the property to see if they can come to a resolution.

