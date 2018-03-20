Lions address need, re-sign DT Christian Ringo - WNEM TV 5

Lions address need, re-sign DT Christian Ringo

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo.
   Detroit made the move Monday, addressing a need by adding depth on the defensive line. Ringo has five career tackles and has forced one fumble.
   He played in six games for the Lions last season.
   Ringo was a reserve in eight games in 2016 with Green Bay. The Packers drafted the former Louisiana-Lafayette standout in the sixth round in 2015.
 
