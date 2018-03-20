Tigers top prospect Perez expected to miss at least 3 months - WNEM TV 5

Tigers top prospect Perez expected to miss at least 3 months

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers
DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Franklin Perez is expected to miss at least three months with a right lat strain.
   The Tigers say Perez was injured in a minor league game Sunday. There is no surgery recommended at this point, but the recovery is expected to take a minimum of 12 weeks.
   Perez, a 20-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Detroit in the trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston last season. Perez went 6-3 with a 3.02 ERA across two levels of the minors last year. He made 10 starts at Class A and six at Double-A. Baseball America tabbed Perez as Detroit's top prospect this offseason.
   The rebuilding Tigers aren't expected to contend this year, but Perez figured to be a prospect to watch, no matter where in Detroit's system he ended up pitching.
Copyright Associated Press 2018.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.