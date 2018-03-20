Fire rips through Saginaw Township apartment complex

Firefighters are left sifting through damaged homes after a fire ripped through a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Fontaine Gardens in Saginaw Township.

At least one unit was destroyed.

A woman told TV5 she woke up to flames above her head. Thankfully, she and everyone else were able to get out safely. Sadly, someone’s pet cat did die.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.