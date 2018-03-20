Fire rips through Saginaw Township apartment complex - WNEM TV 5

Fire rips through Saginaw Township apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters are left sifting through damaged homes after a fire ripped through a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Fontaine Gardens in Saginaw Township.

At least one unit was destroyed.

A woman told TV5 she woke up to flames above her head. Thankfully, she and everyone else were able to get out safely. Sadly, someone’s pet cat did die.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.