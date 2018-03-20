Classes back in session after threat at Imlay City High School - WNEM TV 5

Classes back in session after threat at Imlay City High School

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
IMLAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Classes are back in session today at Imlay City High School after a threat put the building into secure mode Monday.

Imlay City Schools said a former student came to campus looking for his ex-girlfriend.

School officials asked him to leave and called police, but he ran away.

After students had been released for the day the school received a threat, so police secured the campus.

The district said police caught the suspect and are investigating the threat.

