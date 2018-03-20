Below-average start to Spring 2018

While it may not feel like it in the weather department, congrats Mid-Michigan, you made it to spring! The season officially arrives at 12:15 today, providing some hope for warm weather lovers that there is some light at the end of the snowy, cold tunnel.

Today & Tonight

As mentioned above, it certainly doesn't feel like spring with temperatures falling into the 20s and even teens in a few places this morning. If that isn't cold enough, our wind chills are mostly in the teens as we get the Tuesday commute underway, with a few readings in the single digits mixed in between.

A persistent northeasterly wind, around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph, will keep things cooler again for today with highs generally in the 30s. It's possible some areas closer to the lakeshore will see highs in the 20s today. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

While we'll see more clouds than our Monday, but should still see a fair amount of sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies in most areas through today with clouds gradually building into the evening and overnight hours of tonight.

Lows will fall into the low 20s again for tonight with dry weather continuing right into Wednesday morning. Wind chills will likely be in the teens in many areas late tonight and tomorrow morning as well.

