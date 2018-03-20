Not much Spring in our Spring

Spring is here, but only by definition. Mother Nature seems reluctant to put Spring into practice, but we'll see if we can get her to change her mind before the week is through.

Overnight

Stuck in the wind tunnel again. Combined flow around a region high pressure north of Lake Superior, and a sprawling nor'easter to our south and east, continue to funnel a steady flow of cold northeasterly winds in across the Great Lakes. The only major difference overnight will be a gradual increase in cloud cover, expanding northward as the nor'easter intensifies.

Low temperatures will slide into the low 20s for most of us under the mostly cloudy skies. But of course, we've got the 15-25 mph winds to deal with, making it feel like the teens and single-digits once again.

Wednesday

Spring will still come up short in the Spring department as we mark the middle of the week. No snow to worry about, but you'll want the winter gear once again on Wednesday. Same old story with mostly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and below-average temperatures. Any sun we see between those clouds will be powerless to warm us up. You know the drill by now: highs in the low/mid 30s, 10-20 mph NE winds, and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

We only have to make it to tomorrow night, though. The nor'easter will begin to depart into the Atlantic, high pressure will receive some reinforcement from the central Plains, and things will really begin to settle down. Leftover clouds will begin to clear, temps will again fall into the mid 20s, but we'll also see a big drop in the winds! More reasonable NE winds at 5-10 mph will take over. Wind chills will still fall into the teens, but it's really about perspective at this point.

Thursday & Friday

Spring begins to show signs of life on Thursday! Under the control of a new ridge of high pressure, we'll get back to sun-filled skies that will carry us through Friday.

More importantly, that sun will finally be able to warm us up a bit. It won't be dramatic, but high in the low 40s are likely going to feel balmy after the nasty bite of the last few days.

Even more warmth is finding its way into the picture, too! Take a look at the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.