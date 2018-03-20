Michigan governor to OK $175 million boost in road spending

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to sign legislation that will boost spending on roads and bridges.

The $175 million increase is 7 percent above existing spending. The Republican governor will sign the bill Tuesday.

The planned move comes as frustrated motorists continue to face deteriorating, pothole-ridden roads.

Snyder and lawmakers approved a long-term $1.2 billion transportation funding boost in 2015, through a mix of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and fund shifts. But the plan is being phased in over a number of years and the term-limited governor's infrastructure commission has said at least $2.2 billion more is needed annually.

Republicans who control the Legislature have urged patience, saying it will take time to smooth the roads after years of disinvestment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.