Michigan teen charged with sexual assault at Catholic high school

A Michigan teen is facing charges of sexual misconduct after he allegedly sexually assaulted at least two students.

Cameron Cross, 17, was arrested Friday after classmates told administrators he allegedly sexually assaulted them on campus at Grand Rapids Catholic High School.

Cross was arraigned Monday on four counts of criminal sexual conduct, including one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

One of the allegations involves a 15-year-old girl, according to our affiliates at WXMI.

The charges carry a possible sentence of over 25 years in prison if convicted.

Students told school officials the assaults allegedly happened at school within a month of each other, between Valentine’s Day and last Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the case. The principal of the school sent a letter to parents saying administrators reported the allegations to police immediately and are working with them cooperatively.

