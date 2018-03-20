Parents turn in son after he admitted to high school shooting plot

Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.

The situation came to light Sunday, March 18 after police said the 15-year-old student from Paw Paw High School approached his parents and told them what he’d been planning.

"It was a big shock,” the teen’s stepfather said.

The parents said he stole two guns from his grandparents’ home and cut them so they'd fit into his backpack. Police said he also had homemade Molotov cocktails and at least some of the materials to make pipe bombs.

"He came to us and said that he's been really upset and said that he's been planning to do something bad,” the teen’s stepfather said.

The family said the teen was bullied at the school and things got worse after a photo of the teen wearing his underwear somehow began to spread about the student body.

"Since that point, it's just been relentless,” the stepfather said.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said it was a close call.

"There's no question in my mind, there was going to be a terrorist act today. The guns were going to go inside a school along with the bombs, and it was going to be a bad environment today,” Abbott said.

The situation came to light when the stepfather and the teen's mother brought him to the sheriff's department and he told authorities what he'd been planning -- a move that the sheriff said may have saved lives.

"These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that,” Abbott said.

The parents of the teen suspect said the young man deserves credit, too.

"He walked right into the lobby and was like, 'This is what I've been planning on doing.' He said, 'This is where you can find everything,’” the stepfather said.

Paw Paw Public Schools called off classes Monday due to the threat.

The 15-year-old was also arraigned Monday on several felony charges and could be tried as an adult.

The boy's family and the sheriff said they hope he gets the help he needs.

