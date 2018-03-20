Small pothole grows into full-fledged road collapse

A small pothole in Michigan has grown into a full-fledged road collapse.

It’s located on Devon Brook Drive near Long Lake and Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills.

"In the last two weeks, it's gone from a small pothole that was just on the side of the road and as you can see the road is now almost completely collapsed,” a resident said.

Residents are upset.

Devon Brook Drive Is closed where the road is collapsed causing detours and blocking driveways.

"I feel like it's messing up the property value of the house we bought a few years ago,” a resident said.

Along with the road, it's causing some problems for the water flowing beneath the culvert.

"That stream right there used to be about 5-6 feet wide and now it's about 15-20 feet wide. The street, the holes just keep getting bigger,” a resident said.

Residents are angry nothing is being done.

"We still haven't heard anything from anybody yet. I've left message for the DEQ and I haven't heard anything,” a resident said.

The culvert belongs to the road commission for Oakland County. A representative said they are waiting on final approval from DEQ due to the protected waterway and regulations, but they don't have a fix date yet.

Residents hope the pothole turned sinkhole is cleared up soon.

"It started out as just an annoyance and having these orange barrels and all this netting in front of our house to a complete road collapse and liability,” a resident said.

