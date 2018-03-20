Teacher placed on leave for 'fraternizing' with students on social media

Local authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan teacher was placed on leave for violating the schools social media policy.

Superintendent Rick Seebeck with Gladwin Community Schools said a male middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave last week due to violation of the school district’s social media policy.

Seebeck said the policy prohibits faculty from using social media to “fraternize” with students.

Seebeck said at this point in the investigation, he does not believe the contact was sexual in nature. The district is investigating and the case was sent to Gladwin police.

Seebeck said teachers are only allowed social media contact with students and parents if it is class related.

"Teachers don't have any business fraternizing with students on social media,” Seebeck said.

The name of the teacher has not been released.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.