Clio High School to add armed resource officer

A Mid-Michigan high school will be adding an armed officer to its roster.

Commissioner Mark Young confirmed the Genesee County Board of Commissioners gave the final approval Monday to add an armed school resource officer to Clio High School.

The addition stems from an increase in school threats across the country following the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Young said Clio School District and Vienna Township will be sharing the cost of the officer’s salary.

An interim resource officer already works in the school, but the permanent officer could start as early as this week, Young said.

