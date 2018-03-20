Delta College to explore Aurora Borealis in planetarium show - WNEM TV 5

Delta College to explore Aurora Borealis in planetarium show

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Permission from Bob Kelley Permission from Bob Kelley
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The Delta College Planetarium in Bay City will host a special presentation about the Aurora Borealis or “Northern Lights.” 

The program will explore what causes the Northern Lights and how to observe them.

“Since they are tied to storm activity on the Sun, we’ll examine the Sun-Earth connection and why our magnetic field is key in creating this phenomenon,” said Planetarium Manager and Astronomer Mike Murray. “But we’ll also look at the stories and folklore of the aurora, from Canada and Scandinavia to the southern hemisphere where they are known as the Aurora Australis.”

The show will include timelapse footage of the Aurora from various locations around the globe as well as the International Space Station.

It will be held in the Dome360 Theater beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 23. Tickets are $3 per seat and go on sale one hour before show time. All ages are welcome.

For more information go to the Planetarium’s website or call 989-667-2260.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

