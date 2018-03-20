Man gets prison for sexually assault teens while volunteer at high school

A Mid-Michigan man will spend time in prison for sexually assaulting two girls while volunteering with a local high school’s band and track program.

Assistant Saginaw County Prosecutor Andy Hoag confirms 20-year-old Jeffrey Donald Church was sentenced Thursday, March 15 to up to five years in prison.

Hoag said Hemlock High School contacted police in 2016 when they learned of the allegations against Church.

Hoag said Church used his connection as a volunteer band instructor and volunteer track coach at the high school to sexually assault two girls, ages 14 and 15. Hoag said one of the assaults happened on school property, and the other off campus.

Church was originally charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, as well as assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a 10-year offense.

He pleaded down to second degree and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Hoag.

