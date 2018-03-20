Missing Mid-Michigan found okay in Kalamazoo - WNEM TV 5

Missing Mid-Michigan found okay in Kalamazoo

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Mott (Source: Family) Matthew Mott (Source: Family)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A missing Mid-Michigan man has been found safe in Kalamazoo.

Matthew David George Mott was last seen on Saturday, March 17, at around midnight near downtown Midland.

On March 20, he was found in Kalamazoo, and family members told TV5 that he is OK.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.