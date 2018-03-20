Missing Mid-Michigan found okay in Kalamazoo

Firefighters are left sifting through damaged homes after a fire ripped through a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.More >
A man and child were taken to the hospital after a Metro Bus and car collided.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
Authorities say a lot of luck and just an inch or two stopped a Michigan teen from killing or seriously hurting his own brother after he shot him with a bulletproof vest on.More >
A Mid-Michigan teacher has resigned after authorities say he was placed on leave for violating the schools social media policy.More >
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >
At least one person was injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, according to authorities.More >
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.More >
